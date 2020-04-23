Video message of Faisal Edhi after testing positive for coronavirus

KARACHI – Faisal Edhi said I am tested positive for coronavirus, there is no need to panic ample of people contracted the virus and later recovered from it I will be fine too.

Head of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, said in a video message that patients who have coronavirus they will be recovered soon as 80% of patients don’t show any symptoms and get recovered only for few it has become lethal.

He said there is no need to panic world will defeat coronavirus all human beings together will fight with it.

Faisal Edhi also directed Edhi workers that they don’t need to dismay and continue their work with full passion like before adding that he will be available on phone all the time and after defeating COVID-19 he will join them again.

