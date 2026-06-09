The Balochistan Operation launched by Pakistan’s security forces reportedly eliminated 14 terrorists in the Naal area of District Khuzdar, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The action followed intelligence reports received on June 8 regarding a planned terrorist attack on a nearby police station and local banks.

The development is significant because it highlights ongoing counterterrorism efforts under the national security framework. Moreover, officials stated that the operation was launched swiftly to prevent potential attacks and protect civilians and public institutions.

ISPR Balochistan Operation Foils Planned Attacks

According to ISPR, intelligence agencies identified the presence of terrorists allegedly linked to what the military described as the Indian proxy group “Fitna al Hindustan.” The individuals were reportedly preparing attacks against security and financial targets in the area.

Consequently, security forces initiated an intelligence-based operation to intercept the group before the alleged plan could be executed. Officials stated that forces effectively tracked and engaged the militants during the operation.

Security Forces Engage Terrorists During Operation

During the Balochistan Operation, security personnel reportedly blocked terrorist movement and engaged them in an intense exchange of fire. According to the military statement, 14 terrorists were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

Furthermore, forces destroyed four vehicles allegedly used by the militants. Improvised explosive devices found during the operation were also neutralized and destroyed at the site.

The military stated that the action was aimed at preventing future threats and disrupting militant networks operating in the region.

Lance Havildar Muhammad Abbass Embraces Shahadat

During the exchange of fire, Lance Havildar Muhammad Abbass lost his life while performing operational duties. ISPR stated that he fought gallantly during the mission and made the ultimate sacrifice.

His sacrifice was acknowledged in the official statement, which described him as a brave soldier who served the nation with dedication. Meanwhile, tributes continue to be paid to personnel involved in counterterrorism operations across the country.

Azm e Istehkam Supports Balochistan Operation Efforts

Following the engagement, security forces launched sanitization efforts in the area. These operations aim to locate and eliminate any remaining militants who may still be present in the region.

Additionally, ISPR stated that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm e Istehkam” vision approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

Officials emphasized that operations against foreign-sponsored terrorism will continue across the country. Therefore, authorities remain committed to maintaining security and preventing future attacks through intelligence-led actions.

The latest Balochistan Operation reflects ongoing efforts to counter militant threats and safeguard public institutions. As sanitization activities continue, authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates when available.