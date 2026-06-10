The Mi-17 crash near Muzaffarabad has triggered nationwide grief after a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter went down during take-off. According to the military’s media wing, the tragic incident resulted in no survivors on board.

The Mi-17 crash has raised serious concerns about aviation safety and technical reliability within military operations. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the helicopter suffered a technical fault shortly after take-off.

ISPR Reports Technical Fault in Mi-17 Crash

Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed that the helicopter experienced a technical malfunction during take-off, leading to the fatal incident. The statement added that rescue and recovery teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

According to ISPR, all personnel onboard embraced martyrdom in the Mi-17 crash. A board of inquiry has also been ordered to determine the exact technical cause behind the accident.

Rescue Response After Mi-17 Crash Site

Rescue teams reached the crash site shortly after the incident was reported. However, officials confirmed that there were no survivors when the teams arrived.

The Mi-17 crash site remained under security control as recovery operations continued. Authorities focused on collecting evidence to support the investigation process.

Shehbaz Sharif Expresses National Grief

Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the incident. He paid tribute to the personnel who were martyred in the Mi-17 crash.

He stated that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the armed forces. Moreover, he prayed for strength for the bereaved families and patience during this difficult time.

Asim Munir Orders Inquiry Into Mi-17 Crash

Asim Munir, along with senior military leadership, expressed profound grief over the incident. He directed that a detailed inquiry be conducted into the Mi-17 crash.

Officials stated that all ranks of the Pakistan Army stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The leadership also reaffirmed its commitment to aviation safety improvements.

Muzaffarabad Mi-17 Crash Investigation Underway

Investigators are now focusing on identifying the technical fault that caused the crash. The inquiry board will analyze flight data, maintenance records, and operational procedures.

The Mi-17 crash has become one of the most significant recent aviation tragedies involving Pakistan Army Aviation, prompting renewed attention to safety protocols.