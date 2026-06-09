The budget session in Pakistan has been officially summoned by President Asif Ali Zardari, according to a government notification. The development signals a critical parliamentary phase ahead of the federal budget discussion.

The budget session comes at a time of political negotiations, fiscal uncertainty, and coalition-level consultations. It reportedly aims to align lawmakers before the FY2026–27 budget presentation.

Asif Ali Zardari Calls Budget Session

Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the National Assembly session for Wednesday, June 10 at 5pm. The notification confirmed the move under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, he also called a Senate session at 4pm the same day. According to the president’s office post, both houses will meet ahead of key fiscal decisions.

National Assembly Budget Session 2026

The National Assembly is expected to hold what officials describe as the 28th session of the 16th assembly.

Sources suggest the budget session is linked to preparations for the upcoming federal budget presentation. Reportedly, the budget may be presented on June 12.

Senate Pakistan Budget Session Schedule

The Senate of Pakistan will also meet in parallel on June 10. This coordination indicates a structured parliamentary timeline.

However, uncertainty remains over final budget timing. Officials have not confirmed whether procedural steps are fully completed.

Article 63 Budget Voting Rules

Under Article 63, lawmakers may face disqualification if they abstain or vote against party directives on money bills.

This rule adds pressure to the ongoing budget session, especially for coalition members. It also reinforces party discipline during fiscal voting.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Budget Statement

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that the budget for FY2026–27 is likely to be presented on June 12.

He added that summaries for convening the budget session were sent for presidential approval. His remarks highlighted ongoing procedural alignment.

Shehbaz Sharif Budget Consultations

Shehbaz Sharif led coalition talks with PPP leadership at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

According to sources, the government reached a broad understanding on PSDP and development allocations. However, final fiscal decisions are still under negotiation.

PPP PML-N Budget Agreement Talks

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz reportedly reached consensus on key development frameworks.

Still, disagreements over fiscal distribution and provincial shares delayed final approval. As a result, the NEC meeting was postponed again.

National Economic Council Delay Impact

The National Economic Council meeting has been postponed for the third time. This delay adds further uncertainty to the budget session timeline.

Officials say negotiations continue over the divisible pool and strategic funding demands. Consequently, final budget alignment remains pending.