Defence Cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain moved into focus following a series of high-level meetings held in Rawalpindi. The discussions brought together senior military leaders from both countries to explore regional security issues and future collaboration.

The meetings are significant because they reflect growing strategic engagement between Pakistan and Bahrain. Moreover, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties amid evolving regional security challenges.

Asim Munir Highlights Defence Cooperation Priorities

H.H General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment, and opportunities for enhanced Defence Cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction over the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Furthermore, the two sides underscored the importance of expanding military-to-military collaboration. According to the official statement, they agreed on the value of maintaining close engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

Bahrain National Guard Commander Visits Naval Headquarters

Earlier, the Bahrain National Guard Commander separately met Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters.

The meeting focused on bilateral Defence Cooperation and regional maritime security dynamics. In addition, discussions covered ongoing efforts to strengthen security collaboration in the region.

The Bahraini commander reportedly commended the Pakistan Navy for its role in promoting cooperative maritime security. He also expressed appreciation for the navy’s contribution as a regional maritime security stabilizer.

Pakistan Air Force Discusses Emerging Technologies

The visiting commander also met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters.

During the discussions, the Chief of the Air Staff highlighted Pakistan Air Force modernization efforts. These efforts include capability enhancement, infrastructure development, indigenization initiatives, and advanced training reforms.

Moreover, both sides discussed emerging defence technologies. Topics included drones, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, and digital innovation.

The meeting also addressed evolving air defence challenges and integrated defence architectures. As a result, both delegations exchanged views on future technological cooperation and operational readiness.

Pakistan Armed Forces Showcase Modernization Efforts

The Bahraini commander appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. He further acknowledged their contributions toward regional peace and stability.

Additionally, he praised modernization initiatives and indigenous capabilities developed by Pakistan’s military institutions. He stated interest in expanding cooperation in training programs, emerging technologies, and capacity-building initiatives.

These discussions highlighted shared interests in strengthening defence partnerships while addressing contemporary security challenges.

Pakistan-Bahrain Defence Cooperation Gains Momentum

The visit reflects the enduring defence relationship between Pakistan and Bahrain. Furthermore, it demonstrates both countries’ commitment to deepening military engagement across multiple domains.

Officials believe the meetings could create additional opportunities for collaboration in training, technology sharing, and security cooperation. Consequently, the engagement is expected to support mutual interests and strengthen bilateral military relations in the coming years.

Pakistan and Bahrain have maintained close ties for decades. Therefore, continued high-level interactions remain an important element in advancing their strategic partnership and long-term Defence Cooperation objectives.

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Bahrain National Guard Commander at GHQ Rawalpindi. VIDEO BY ISPR