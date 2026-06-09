The budget discussions in Pakistan have entered a decisive phase as the federal government signals a possible presentation date. The budget for FY2026–27 may now be presented on June 12, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. He shared the update on X, creating fresh political momentum in Islamabad.

The development comes amid ongoing uncertainty and intense negotiations between the federal government and provinces. The budget timing now depends on resolving key fiscal disputes and consensus-building efforts.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Budget Announcement

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that the budget session summaries for the National Assembly and Senate have already been forwarded to the presidency. He noted that sessions are likely to be summoned on June 10.

He further said the National Assembly may meet at 5pm while the Senate could convene at 4pm. According to him, this schedule supports preparations for the upcoming budget presentation process.

Asif Zardari Budget Consultations Meeting

Asif Ali Zardari chaired high-level consultations at Aiwan-i-Sadr where PML-N and PPP leadership discussed the budget framework. The meeting focused on development spending and fiscal alignment.

According to officials, both sides reached a broad understanding on the Public Sector Development Programme. However, final budget details still require further negotiations.

Shehbaz Sharif Budget Framework Agreement

Shehbaz Sharif led the PML-N delegation in talks that reportedly helped bridge gaps with coalition partners on the budget structure. The discussions took place in multiple phases involving senior leadership.

Officials said the agreement improved coordination on development priorities. However, the overall budget strategy still depends on provincial consensus.

Ahsan Iqbal Budget Development Consensus

Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that a “complete understanding” had been reached with the PPP on development allocations in the budget. He emphasized ongoing consultations for remaining financial issues.

He added that discussions will continue to finalize remaining budget demands, especially related to development planning and fiscal balance.

Muzzammil Aslam Budget NFC Dispute Concerns

Muzzammil Aslam raised concerns over federal proposals regarding NFC shares in the budget process. He said provinces strongly opposed demands that could reduce their financial stability.

According to him, the federal government suggested freezing salaries and limiting development projects, which provinces rejected during budget negotiations.

NEC Delay and Budget Uncertainty

The National Economic Council meeting was postponed multiple times amid unresolved budget issues. Officials say disagreements over NFC distribution remain a major obstacle.

As a result, uncertainty continues over the final budget timeline, despite earlier indications of consensus.

Federal Budget 2026 Political Deadlock

Despite progress in coalition talks, fiscal disagreements between the Centre and provinces continue to slow the budget process. Negotiators are still working on a viable framework.

Officials suggest that final approval will depend on resolving provincial financial concerns linked to the budget structure.