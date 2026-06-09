Mirpur Rejects Joint Awami Action Committee Call

Residents in Mirpur rejected the proposed Mirpur protest call reportedly issued by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee. They stated that shutdowns would damage daily life and business activity.

Moreover, locals emphasized that peace must remain the priority in Azad Kashmir. They warned that disruptions could harm small traders and laborers.

Joint Awami Action Committee Protest Call

The Joint Awami Action Committee had announced a protest call. However, according to local residents, the response in Mirpur remained largely negative.

Furthermore, citizens said markets stayed open despite the call. Business activity continued normally across key commercial areas.

Mirpur Azad Kashmir Residents Concerns

Residents in Mirpur strongly opposed the Mirpur protest due to economic concerns. They stated that lockdown-style protests would hurt daily wage earners.

In addition, people warned that unrest could create instability. They stressed that peaceful dialogue is the only solution.

Markets Remain Open In Mirpur

Markets in Mirpur remained open despite the protest call. Shopkeepers continued normal operations throughout the city.

Meanwhile, traders highlighted that closures would directly affect income. Therefore, they chose to continue business as usual.

Joint Awami Action Committee Peace Concerns

Locals expressed concerns about potential unrest linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee call. They feared that protests could escalate tensions.

As a result, many urged restraint and dialogue. They insisted that public order must not be compromised.

Mirpur Protest Call Rejected By Citizens

The Mirpur protest call was widely rejected by citizens in Mirpur. Residents said they do not support disruptive demonstrations.

Additionally, they emphasized unity between Pakistan and Kashmir. They stressed that peaceful engagement remains essential.