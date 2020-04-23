WORLD

7 Big Cats Test Positive for Coronavirus at New York Zoo

WEB DESK – Seven big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a tiger at the zoo contracted the virus, according to wildlife officials.

Officials say four more tigers and three African lions tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo.

The animals were tested after the first cat — a four year old Malayan tiger named Nadia — developed a dry cough and loss of appetite in late March. Nadia’s test results came back positive on April 5; all but one of the other cats that tested positive had symptoms at that time.

