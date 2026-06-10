The Murree Expressway Accident claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 13 others after a passenger van reportedly plunged into a ravine near Khajut in Rawalpindi. The tragic incident occurred while the family was traveling from Multan to Murree.

According to Motorway Police officials, the van lost control while negotiating a turn and fell into a drainage channel. Shortly afterward, the vehicle caught fire, making rescue efforts more challenging and increasing the severity of the tragedy.

Motorway Police Describe Accident Scene

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, the van landed in a position that prevented its doors from opening. As a result, emergency responders faced significant difficulties while attempting to rescue passengers trapped inside.

Authorities stated that the victims belonged to the same family. Reports indicated that the vehicle was carrying a large number of children, with officials estimating that around 10 children were among the passengers.

Rescue 1122 Continues Murree Expressway Accident Response

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 and the Motorway Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the emergency call. They immediately launched rescue operations and worked to transfer the injured to medical facilities.

Officials confirmed that the bodies of those who died and the injured passengers were moved to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad for treatment and further procedures. Meanwhile, emergency personnel remained at the scene to assist affected families and secure the area.

Rescue 1122 Investigates Vehicle Fire

Rescue 1122 stated that an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire that erupted after the crash. Authorities are also examining the circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway.

Furthermore, officials said rescue and administrative agencies continue to monitor the situation. They added that verified details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Maryam Nawaz Orders Report on Accident

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the incident. She extended condolences to the families of the victims and directed relevant authorities to submit a detailed report.

She also instructed rescue and administrative departments to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. Additionally, she emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the accident.

Maryam Nawaz Calls for Full Investigation

According to an official statement, Maryam Nawaz said the provincial government stands with the grieving families during this difficult time. She further stated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains a key responsibility of the government.

Authorities have not yet released final findings regarding the cause of the crash. However, investigators continue to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.