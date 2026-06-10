Karachi, June 10, 2026: Ignite, operating under the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), has signed an agreement with the Mobilink Bank led consortium which includes CyberVision International, to establish and operate the National Incubation Center (NIC) Sialkot, further strengthening Pakistan’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The partnership aims to create a dedicated platform for technology driven startups and innovative ventures in Sialkot, one of Pakistan’s leading industrial and export hubs.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication offices in Islamabad and was attended by senior Ministry officials, Ignite and Mobilink Bank representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said:

“The establishment of NIC Sialkot reflects the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital National Pakistan vision. The government is fully commitment to nurturing innovation and digital entrepreneurship across Pakistan by equipping young entrepreneurs with the right resources and opportunities.”

Renowned globally for its sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and musical instruments industries, Sialkot has emerged as a growing center for e-commerce and digital exports. NIC Sialkot will strengthen this entrepreneurial strength by supporting up to 25 startups annually through mentorship, business development services, investor linkages, market access opportunities, and networking support. The establishment of NIC Sialkot aligns with the government’s vision of expanding innovation infrastructure beyond major metropolitan centers, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurship, technology adoption, employment generation, and export growth across Pakistan.

CEO Ignite Mr. Muhammad Bilal Abbasi stated:

“NIC Sialkot is another important milestone in Ignite’s mission to strengthen Pakistan’s startup ecosystem. The centre will help entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses while promoting technology adoption, industrial productivity and export competitiveness.”

The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Sialkot, is aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs to build globally competitive companies. Applications for the inaugural Cohort 1 incubation programme are also officially open. To apply visit the website of NIC Sialkot. https://www.nicsialkot.com

President and CEO Mobilink Bank, Mr. Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said:

Pakistan’s economic resilience demands broad-based participation — not growth concentrated in a few cities, but opportunity extended to small enterprises across the country. At Mobilink Bank, we believe innovation must be accessible, inclusive, and rooted in local business realities. Through NIC Sialkot, we are equipping entrepreneurs with mentorship, digital tools, financial solutions, and market access to scale with confidence.”

While open to startups from all sectors, NIC Sialkot will particularly support ventures aligned with the city’s industrial strengths, including sports technologies, healthcare and surgical technologies, manufacturing innovation, e commerce, export enabling solutions, and emerging digital industries.

The center will also encourage innovation in high growth areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing, smart supply chains, health technologies, and digital commerce.

The National Incubation Center (NIC) is Pakistan’s premier technology incubation and acceleration initiative and is funded by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and Ignite National Technology Fund. NICs operate a nationwide network with seven distinct regional centers across major cities, each partnering with top-tier private industry leaders, academia, and global accelerators.