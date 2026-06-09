The Anmol Pinky case has triggered strong political debate after remarks made in a parliamentary committee meeting. The discussion centered on alleged drug-related investigations and possible protection claims.

According to proceedings, questions were raised about the handling of the Anmol Pinky matter, which has been under scrutiny since earlier legal action. The issue has now gained renewed attention due to fresh political statements.

Nabil Gabol Statement in Committee

Nabil Gabol stated during the Standing Committee on Interior meeting that Anmol Pinky is “only a pawn” while suggesting that a more influential figure is being protected.

He argued that the Anmol Pinky case reflects deeper issues within the system. His remarks immediately drew attention from other members present in the session.

ANF Briefing on Anmol Pinky

During the meeting, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) provided a briefing on the Anmol Pinky investigation. Officials reportedly informed the committee that a case was registered in 2019.

They also stated that Anmol Pinky had been declared a proclaimed offender in that case. The briefing aimed to clarify the legal status of the accused and the progress of the investigation.

Karachi Drug Case Allegations

The Anmol Pinky case has been linked to broader allegations of drug trafficking networks operating in Karachi. Committee members discussed how such cases often involve complex criminal structures.

Concerns were also raised about whether certain individuals receive preferential treatment. The discussion around Anmol Pinky highlighted these ongoing institutional challenges.

Debate Over Protection Claims

The controversy intensified after claims were made that someone might be shielding key figures linked to the Anmol Pinky case. These allegations were not independently verified during the session.

However, the remarks fueled debate among committee members about accountability and enforcement gaps in drug-related investigations.

Political Reaction to Committee Remarks

The statements made regarding the Anmol Pinky case quickly circulated in political circles. Lawmakers expressed mixed reactions, with some calling for deeper investigation and others urging caution.

The issue continues to evolve as authorities review existing records and respond to committee observations.