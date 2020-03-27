HEADLINEWORLD

US, China working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic: Trump

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

WEB DESK – US President Donald Trump has said United States and China are working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, President Trump said that he held a very good telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

President Trump said we discussed in great detail the Coronavirus that is ravaging large parts of our planet. He said China has developed a strong understanding of the Virus as it has gone through much in dealing with the pandemic.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Bank Alfalah and MoneyGram

Bank Alfalah & MoneyGram Launch Home Remittance Service to All Bank Accounts in Pakistan

October 14, 2019

Imran Khan declares victory in elections, promises ‘Naya Pakistan’

July 27, 2018
Occupied Kashmir

Indian military clampdown enters the 108th day in Occupied Kashmir

November 20, 2019

Trump’s letter to PM vindicates Pakistan’s position for negotiated settlement in Afghanistan

December 6, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: