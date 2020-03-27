US, China working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic: Trump

WEB DESK – US President Donald Trump has said United States and China are working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, President Trump said that he held a very good telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

President Trump said we discussed in great detail the Coronavirus that is ravaging large parts of our planet. He said China has developed a strong understanding of the Virus as it has gone through much in dealing with the pandemic.



Like this: Like Loading...