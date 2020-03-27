US, China working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic: Trump

WEB DESK – US President Donald Trump has said United States and China are working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, President Trump said that he held a very good telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
President Trump said we discussed in great detail the Coronavirus that is ravaging large parts of our planet. He said China has developed a strong understanding of the Virus as it has gone through much in dealing with the pandemic.
