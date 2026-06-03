The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and TotalEnergies hosted the 4th Youth in the Energy Sector Students’ Conference in Arusha, Tanzania. The event took place on 30 May 2026 at Mt. Meru Hotel. It gathered more than 200 participants, including students, officials, and industry leaders.

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Moreover, organizers designed the conference around the theme “From Resource to Prosperity: How Tanzania Turns Energy into Development.” This theme highlighted how energy can support national growth.

Youth Engagement and Key Themes

Students from Arusha Technical University, the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, and the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology joined the event. They took part in masterclasses, panel discussions, and a career exhibition.

In addition, speakers discussed how energy projects create jobs and strengthen local economies. They also explained how infrastructure investment supports long-term development.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline featured as a key example. It showed how large projects can generate employment and boost local enterprise.

Furthermore, Kenneth Mutaonga delivered a keynote titled “Energy Transition: African Youth and the Right to Develop.” He encouraged youth to play an active role in shaping Africa’s energy future.

Industry Perspectives and Opportunities

Government representatives and energy sector stakeholders, including TotalEnergies, stressed the importance of youth inclusion. They also emphasized skills development and institutional support.

During a panel discussion, speakers explained how energy projects can support economic growth. Marième-Sav Sow of TotalEnergies stated that Africa must build strong human capacity. Only then can it convert resources into long-term prosperity.

Meanwhile, a career fair gave students direct access to training programs and professional pathways. As a result, participants gained clearer insights into opportunities in the energy sector.

Conclusion

Overall, the conference reinforced a shared goal. Stakeholders want to empower youth in the energy sector. Therefore, collaboration between industry, academia, and government remains essential. It will help ensure that energy development benefits local communities and future generations.