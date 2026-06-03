Sydney — Pakistan’s Consulate General in Sydney held a meeting focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development between Pakistani and Australian communities.

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The meeting was led by Consul General Qamar Zaman, who engaged with representatives of youth and innovation organizations working across Australia.

Focus on Youth and Entrepreneurship

During the discussion, participants explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in innovation, education, and professional development.

The talks emphasized supporting young entrepreneurs and expanding platforms that encourage skills development and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Recognition of Community Contributions

The Consul General appreciated the efforts of Shafqat Ali, Founder of Young Innovators Australia Inc. and PakOZ, for his work in youth empowerment.

He acknowledged initiatives aimed at connecting communities through technology, education, and collaborative projects that promote innovation and inclusion.

Strengthening Bilateral Engagement

The meeting also included Naeem Haq and Ahmed Umer, who participated in discussions on future cooperation opportunities.

Both sides expressed interest in expanding engagement between Pakistani and Australian communities. They also highlighted the importance of creating pathways for innovation, professional growth, and cross-cultural collaboration.