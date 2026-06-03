London — The Rotary Club of London’s Local Service Committee held a year-end barbecue. The event focused on reviewing community work and planning for the coming year.

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Committee chair Don Stevens and his wife, Loretta Stevens, hosted the gathering. Members discussed the club’s service contributions over the past 12 months.

Review of Community Contributions

In addition, Don Stevens and Rotary Club of London President Lian Bardaweel presented a cheque. It represented total funding for eight supported community projects.

As a result, members highlighted the club’s ongoing commitment to local service. They also reviewed the impact of foundation-supported initiatives across London.

Members and Guests Attend

The event brought together current, former, and incoming committee members. It also included future members of the Rotary Club of London executive team.

Moreover, spouses and guests attended the barbecue. This created a social setting that supported both celebration and discussion.

Planning for the Year Ahead

Furthermore, members used the meeting to plan future activities. They reviewed ongoing projects and discussed new community opportunities.

Finally, the committee agreed to strengthen engagement across local service programmes. The event marked both reflection and forward planning for the year ahead.