NEW YORK: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA).

Moreover, the firm said investors may have suffered losses due to allegedly misleading business information released by the company. In addition, it stated that eligible shareholders may pursue compensation through a contingency fee arrangement.

Investor action encouraged

Furthermore, Rosen Law Firm said it is preparing a possible class action to recover investor losses. It also directed affected shareholders to submit their details through its official website or contact its legal team for further information.

Background of allegations

Meanwhile, the investigation follows reports published on March 24, 2026, which cited short seller Culper Research. According to those reports, ADMA Biologics allegedly engaged in channel stuffing to inflate revenue growth.

As a result, ADMA Biologics shares reportedly fell 16.6% on the same day after the allegations surfaced.

Legal firm statement

In addition, Rosen Law Firm advised investors to choose experienced counsel in securities litigation cases. It stated that it focuses on shareholder rights cases and handles major securities class action settlements globally.

Moreover, the firm highlighted its past record of investor recoveries and its rankings in securities litigation services.

Ongoing review

At this stage, the investigation remains ongoing, and no court ruling has been issued. Therefore, investors continue to monitor developments as the firm evaluates potential legal action.