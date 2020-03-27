BUSINESS

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Message on Doctors Tribute day

Theazb Web Desk
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

I pay tribute to our heroes doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of their outstanding contribution of treating coronavirus patients and because of their sacrifice, there have been only 9 death in pakistan.

i especially salute young doctor osama riaz who died in Gilgit baltistan while treating coronavirs patients, we love out doctors , nurses and paramedical staff and are simply proud of theme.

please remain in the house to do our role in this catastrophic situation to defeat corona virus.

May ALLAH Almighty bless us ll.

Theazb Web Desk

