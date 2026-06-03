WASHINGTON / TEHRAN: The United States military said it carried out self-defence strikes against Iran and intercepted missiles and drones targeting ships and Gulf countries.

US Central Command (Centcom) struck a military ground control station on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz. It said the operation responded to attempted Iranian attacks across the Middle East.

Missile and drone activity intensifies

Centcom reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain. It said two missiles aimed at Kuwait broke apart or fell short, while US and Bahraini forces intercepted three missiles targeting Bahrain.

In addition, Centcom said US forces shot down three Iranian drones targeting commercial vessels in international waters.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz would bring consequences for US forces in the region.

Maritime enforcement operations continue

Meanwhile, Centcom disabled an oil tanker sailing toward Iran during ongoing naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz. A US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile after the vessel ignored repeated warnings, Centcom said.

Centcom said US forces have disabled six commercial ships and redirected more than 120 vessels since the blockade began in April.

The US military said these operations aim to prevent ships from entering Iranian-controlled waters.

Diplomatic tensions deepen

At the same time, ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran stalled after recent negotiations failed to produce progress.

US President Donald Trump said Iran still wanted a deal and urged critics to remain patient. However, US media reported disagreements within the administration over proposed changes to the peace framework.

Reports said the proposals include conditions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Washington faces scrutiny

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress that sanctions relief for Iran depends on compliance with nuclear-related conditions.

He said the US has not offered unconditional sanctions relief. Lawmakers continued to question the administration’s strategy as tensions escalate across the region.