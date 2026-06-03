WASHINGTON — The United States is preparing large-scale celebrations ahead of its 250th anniversary, with events planned across the country, including Washington, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

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Organisers say the programme will include public concerts, fireworks displays, cultural exhibitions, and national gatherings. However, some events linked to political figures have raised questions about potential politicisation.

Two Organising Bodies Lead Planning

Two main organisations are coordinating the celebrations. America250 was created by Congress to organise nonpartisan national events.

Freedom 250 is a separate public-private initiative linked to President Donald Trump. It is overseeing several high-profile events.

Congress has reportedly allocated $150 million in federal funding for the anniversary programme. Additional private funding is expected through Freedom 250.

Major Events Planned in Washington

A 16-day State Fair will take place along the National Mall from 25 June to 10 July. The event will showcase all 50 states and several US territories.

Organisers also plan a large fireworks display for 4 July. The show is expected to last around 40 minutes and feature hundreds of thousands of fireworks.

In addition, a UFC event is scheduled at the White House South Lawn. The arena will host about 5,000 spectators, while additional viewers will watch from nearby screening areas.

Entertainment and Public Reaction

The concert series linked to the celebrations has faced disruptions. Several performers withdrew from scheduled appearances, citing concerns over political affiliations.

Some artists said they were unaware of the involvement of Freedom 250. The situation prompted further public debate about the neutrality of the celebrations.

Despite the withdrawals, some performers remain on the lineup for upcoming events.

Events Across the United States

Celebrations will also take place outside Washington. In New York, organisers plan a special Times Square event featuring a symbolic ball drop designed to mark multiple US time zones.

In Philadelphia, officials will bury a time capsule intended to be opened in 2276. The initiative aims to preserve historical records for future generations.

Los Angeles will host a large concert event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, expected to attract up to 50,000 attendees. Additional community events, including block parties, are planned in several cities.

Outlook

As preparations continue, organisers expect nationwide participation in the 250th anniversary celebrations. However, debate continues over the involvement of politically connected organisations and the balance between public and private funding.