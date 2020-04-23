Sindh Government establishes lab in KU to increase COVID- 19 testing capacity

KARACHI – Government of Sindh in its latest efforts to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus outbreak in the province has established COVID-19 laboratory to increase the testing capacity.

On Thursday Sindh Government Spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the

He said this in his tweet.

SindhGovt has established a #COVIDー19 laboratory at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Research, Karachi University.”

According to Senator Murtaza Wahab, this lab has the capacity 800 tests a day. He further said in his tweet that; “It has become functional from today with a capacity of 800 tests a day.”

On the other hand Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said that small businesses had not resumed operations in other provinces of the country as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Ghani said that small business owners were still protesting in other parts of the country. “The SOPs devised for the easing of the lockdown will be debated before a cabinet committee,” he said.

