Encroachment: Karachi Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Occupation, Parking and Land Mafia

Encroachment operations across Karachi will intensify after the city administration decided to strengthen its campaign against illegal occupation of government land, roadside encroachments, and unlawful parking. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners from all districts attended the meeting, while some officials joined through video link. They briefed the commissioner on the progress of the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign and confirmed that daily enforcement operations are underway across the city.

The meeting resolved to make the campaign more effective through stronger coordination and stricter enforcement. Officials also reviewed new strategies to eliminate illegal occupations and improve traffic flow. In addition, the administration decided to register criminal cases against repeat offenders. Shopkeepers who repeatedly violate regulations by extending businesses onto public spaces will also face legal action.

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Deputy Commissioner Keamari Sattar Hakro reported that authorities demolished long-standing illegal shops at the Maripur Road Truck Stand. The operation cleared a major bottleneck that had disrupted traffic heading towards Hawksbay.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem said authorities removed illegal structures built on government land in District Central. At Firdous Market in Lalukhet, officials demolished unauthorized counters, staircases, and platforms constructed in front of shops. Furthermore, the Assistant Commissioner of North Nazimabad removed illegal structures from shops in Block M.

The Assistant Commissioner of Liaquatabad also conducted operations from Lalukhet Super Market to Liaquatabad No. 10, Ghareebabad, and Sindhi Hotel. Meanwhile, officials cleared encroachments and illegal parking from Serena Mobile Market. With support from the Town Municipal Administration and police, authorities removed pushcarts that blocked pedestrian movement.

Deputy Commissioner East Nasrullah Abbasi said the Assistant Commissioner of Ferozabad removed two puncture repair shops and three illegal cabins in Karachi Administration Society, while confiscating another unauthorized cabin.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Samiullah Sheikh reported that the Assistant Commissioner of Murad Memon removed encroachments that had caused traffic congestion at Malir-15 and along the M-9 Motorway.

According to Deputy Commissioner Korangi Dr. Masood Bhutto, enforcement teams carried out operations at Singer Chowrangi, Singer Pulia, 12,000 Road, Ghausia Market, Babar Market, and Model Colony. The campaign resulted in the removal of more than 100 pushcarts, over 50 roadside stalls, and several illegal cabins.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Khoso said the Assistant Commissioner of Saddar, Ghazanfer Perdakh, removed encroachments from Iqbal Road. The operation restored the normal flow of traffic and improved access to the Cooperative Market parking area for traders and visitors.

Representatives of the Sindh Traders Alliance and the Saddar Cooperative Market Society later met the Assistant Commissioner and praised the Karachi Commissioner and district administration for taking decisive action to reclaim public spaces and improve urban mobility.

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