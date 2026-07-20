Pakistan-Canada: Army Chief Asim Munir Meets Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand at GHQ

Pakistan-Canada relations received fresh attention on Sunday as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the broader scope of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada.

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Field Marshal Asim Munir shared Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and coordinated efforts to address common security challenges and promote lasting peace.

Anita Anand appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. She also acknowledged the country’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in defence and security. They agreed that sustained engagement would contribute to deeper strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting reflected the shared interest of Pakistan and Canada in enhancing dialogue and collaboration on regional security, counterterrorism, and defence partnerships.

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