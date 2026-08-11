Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlights marine tourism as a potential driver of Pakistan’s blue economy.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry says Pakistan can unlock major economic opportunities by developing marine tourism, coastal infrastructure and other ocean-based industries.

KARACHI, August 11, 2026 — Pakistan has significant untapped potential in marine tourism, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

He said marine tourism could become an important part of Pakistan’s blue economy.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a coastal cruise service in Karachi.

He said the government wants to develop Karachi into a modern maritime hub. The plan includes investment in ports, logistics, tourism and other ocean-based activities.

Karachi at the Centre of Maritime Growth

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry described Karachi as the heart of Pakistan’s maritime economy.

He said the city could become a major centre for ports, logistics and tourism.

Karachi could also support wider blue economy activities, he added.

FPCCI, JazzWorld Sign MoU to Give Businesses 30% Discount on Digital Solutions

Pakistan has a long coastline along the Arabian Sea. The coastline stretches across Sindh and Balochistan.

It includes beaches, islands and fishing communities. The region also has a rich maritime heritage.

However, Pakistan has yet to fully develop its coastal tourism potential.

Cruise Services Could Boost Coastal Tourism

The minister said new cruise services could open Pakistan’s coastline to more visitors.

The services could attract both domestic and international tourists.

More visitors could also create opportunities for local businesses. Hospitality, transport and recreational services could benefit from increased tourism.

The government sees coastal tourism as a potential source of investment and employment.

Better tourism facilities could also help coastal communities benefit from growing economic activity.

Pakistan Expands Maritime Infrastructure

The government is also developing Karachi Port as a major transshipment hub.

Junaid Chaudhry said several maritime projects are currently under way.

These projects include a maritime industrial complex. They also include facilities for shipbuilding and ship repair.

The government is promoting ship recycling and industrial estates as part of the wider maritime strategy.

These initiatives could strengthen links between Pakistan’s maritime and industrial sectors.

Blue Economy Could Create Jobs

The minister said Pakistan’s maritime sector should not focus only on cargo handling and port operations.

He said tourism and other ocean-based industries could generate employment and attract investment.

Marine tourism could also help diversify economies along the coastline.

The government aims to expand trade and create new jobs through its maritime initiatives.

It also wants to unlock the wider economic potential of Pakistan’s coastal areas.

Environmental Protection Remains Essential

The minister stressed that marine tourism must develop in a sustainable way.

Coastal ecosystems need careful management as tourism activity increases.

Pakistan will also need stronger safety standards and better transport links.

Investment in tourism infrastructure will remain important.

These measures can help the country expand marine tourism while protecting its marine environment.

The government’s broader maritime vision combines tourism, infrastructure and industrial development.

If implemented sustainably, the strategy could give Pakistan’s marine tourism sector a larger role in the national blue economy.

Follow THE AZB