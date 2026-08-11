Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, is delivering his address on the occasion of signing of MoU between FPCCI and JWPL. Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman PAB-FPCCI; Brig. Iftikhar Opel, SI (M), Retd, Secretary General FPCCI; Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, President of Enterprise Solutions at JazzWorld Pakistan Limited and other prominent business personalities were also present on the occasion.

The partnership will offer FPCCI members discounted digital and enterprise services while supporting SMEs and Pakistan’s wider shift towards a digital economy.

KARACHI, August 11, 2026 — The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JazzWorld Pakistan Limited (JWPL).

The agreement will give FPCCI member trade bodies and their individual members a 30% discount on JazzWorld’s digital and enterprise solutions.

The partnership aims to make modern technology more affordable for businesses across Pakistan. It also seeks to encourage companies to adopt digital tools and improve their operations.

Focus on SMEs and Small Businesses

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh welcomed the agreement as a timely step for Pakistan’s business community.

He said the partnership would bring practical digital and enterprise solutions closer to businesses across the country.

Sheikh highlighted the needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He also pointed to small traders and women-led businesses.

According to him, affordable technology can help businesses improve competitiveness. It can also support formalisation and operational efficiency.

Digital Transformation Becomes an Economic Priority

Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board, helped negotiate the agreement with JazzWorld Pakistan.

He said digital transformation has become an economic necessity for Pakistan.

Hussain highlighted the important role of SMEs in employment and entrepreneurship. He noted that many businesses still struggle to access affordable connectivity and digital services.

He welcomed JazzWorld’s decision to extend its enterprise solutions to FPCCI’s large membership network.

FPCCI represents 307 trade bodies across Pakistan. Its network covers more than one million business houses nationwide.

JazzWorld Promises Affordable Business Solutions

Shahzad Rasheed, President of Enterprise Solutions at JazzWorld Pakistan Limited, welcomed the agreement.

He said the company looks forward to working closely with Pakistan’s business community.

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Rasheed placed particular emphasis on SMEs. He said JazzWorld aims to provide reliable, secure and cost-effective digital solutions.

The company expects these services to help businesses improve productivity. They can also support companies competing in domestic and international markets.

Naufal Zamir Sheikh, Head of SME Enterprise Solutions, and Asim Irshad, Regional SME Head South, also attended the meeting at FPCCI’s head office.

Partnership Supports Digital Economy

The three officials said the agreement supports the government’s vision of a digital and paperless economy.

They said businesses can improve documentation and service delivery through secure digital platforms.

The partnership combines FPCCI’s nationwide private-sector network with JazzWorld’s technology and connectivity services.

The collaboration could help businesses improve transparency and operational efficiency. It may also support better documentation and higher productivity.

For Pakistan’s SMEs and small traders, the initiative offers a more affordable route to digital services.

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