Rehan Hashmi, Chairman of the Red Crescent (Sindh) and chief guest at the Naya Nazimabad Independence Day Sports Festival Throwball Championship, in a group photo with the players. Also seen on the occasion are Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana President Syed Muhammad Talha, Sports Manager Muhammad Asif, and others.

Phoenix Club defeated Jinnah University for Women 21-15 in the final to claim the Naya Nazimabad Independence Day Throwball Championship in Karachi.

KARACHI, August 11, 2026 — Phoenix Club won the Naya Nazimabad Independence Day Throwball Championship after defeating the Jinnah University for Women team in an exciting final.

Phoenix produced a strong performance to secure a 21-15 victory and lift the championship trophy.

Hania Qazi and Umaiza Ayub played key roles in Phoenix Club’s title-winning performance. Their contributions helped the team maintain its advantage during the final.

The tournament formed part of the Independence Day Sports Festival at Naya Nazimabad. Four teams competed for the throwball championship.

Phoenix Club Claim Championship Title

Phoenix Club controlled the final and finished the contest with a six-point victory.

The Jinnah University for Women team put up strong resistance but could not overturn Phoenix’s lead.

Phoenix eventually sealed the title with a 21-15 scoreline.

Pakistan Iconic Brands Book Unveiled in Islamabad, Documenting 25 National Business Stories

The Young Players Sports Academy finished third in the competition.

Rehan Hashmi Distributes Prizes

Rehan Hashmi, Chairman of the Red Crescent Sindh, attended the event as chief guest.

He distributed prizes among the winning players and congratulated Phoenix Club on its success.

Hashmi welcomed the decision to organise sporting events alongside Independence Day celebrations.

He said such competitions provide young athletes with opportunities to develop their skills.

He also praised Naya Nazimabad for its sports facilities and described the area as an example of a well-equipped sporting community.

Call to Support Female Athletes

Hashmi also stressed the need to encourage more female athletes.

He said greater support could help Pakistani women compete at the international level.

He expressed hope that young female players would continue developing their talent and bring recognition to Pakistan through sports.

The championship provided female players with another opportunity to compete in a competitive sporting environment.

Independence Day Sports Festival Continues

The throwball championship was part of a wider sports festival organised at Naya Nazimabad ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event brought together players, sports officials and organisers.

Syed Muhammad Talha, President of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, introduced the players to the chief guest.

Sports Manager Muhammad Asif, Cricket Manager Muhammad Rehan, Field Manager Irfan Sajid and Tournament Director Muhammad Bilal also attended the event.

The organisers said sports activities would continue as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Follow THE AZB