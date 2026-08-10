KARACHI: Sindh Assembly member Syed Shariq Jamal and MPA Dr Fauzia Hameed attended a special national celebration organised by the Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association (KMEDA) in Karachi.

The lawmakers participated in the event following a special invitation from KMEDA President Minhaj Gulfam and the association’s office-bearers. The gathering brought together representatives of the business community and other participants to mark Pakistan’s national celebrations.

The ceremony featured a flag-hoisting event and cake cutting, with attendees expressing their patriotic spirit and celebrating the country’s independence. The occasion also provided an opportunity for members of the business community and public representatives to come together and share their commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

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The Independence Day celebration reflected the spirit of national unity, with participants reaffirming their love for the country and extending greetings to fellow Pakistanis. The event concluded with messages of goodwill and prayers for Pakistan’s continued prosperity, stability and development.

Syed Shariq Jamal and Dr Fauzia Hameed thanked KMEDA for inviting them to the ceremony and appreciated the association’s efforts to celebrate the national occasion with enthusiasm.

The event ended on a patriotic note, with participants raising slogans in support of Pakistan and celebrating the country’s national spirit.

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