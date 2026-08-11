A new coffee-table book, “Pakistan Iconic Brands,” documents the journeys of 25 leading Pakistani brands and their role in shaping the country’s economic, social and cultural life.

ISLAMABAD, August 11, 2026 — A new book documenting the history of Pakistan’s leading brands has been unveiled at a ceremony at the Islamabad Club.

Titled “Pakistan Iconic Brands,” the coffee-table book explores the journeys of 25 well-known Pakistani businesses.

The book looks at how these brands developed alongside Pakistan. It also examines their impact on the country’s economic, social and cultural life.

Educationist and Lahore School of Economics professor Arshad Awan authored the book. Murree Brewery provided financial support for its publication.

25 Pakistani Brands Documented

The book features the histories and evolution of 25 brands that became part of everyday life in Pakistan.

The featured names include Ahmed Foods, Bonanza, BP Sweets, Dalda, Dair Pencil, Eagle Pen, English Biscuits, Ferozsons, Habib Bank, Hamdard, Haiko, K2, Kohinoor Textile, Lawrencepur, Medora, Mitchell’s, Murree Brewery, Packages, PIA, General Tyres, Service Shoes, Sohrab Cycle, Millat Tractors, Tibet Snow and Treat.

The publication presents their stories as part of Pakistan’s wider business history.

Many of these brands grew with the country. Over time, they became familiar names across generations.

Business History Beyond Politics

Murree Brewery Chief Executive Officer Asfandyar M. Bhandara addressed the gathering.

He said Pakistan’s history includes the efforts of entrepreneurs and businesses that helped build the country.

These businesses created jobs and established industries. They also became part of Pakistani society over several decades.

Bhandara said the country’s history should not focus only on political events and governments.

He stressed that industrialists, entrepreneurs, workers and institutions also played an important role in developing Pakistan’s economy.

He said the brands featured in the book represent more than commercial names. They also connect with the memories and experiences of several generations of Pakistanis.

Call for a Stronger Business Environment

Bhandara also called for greater unity within Pakistan’s business community.

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He said traders, retailers and transporters often organise more effectively to raise their concerns.

The industrial and wider business community, he noted, has not always shown the same level of unity.

Bhandara urged the government to create conditions that encourage investment and business expansion.

He said businesses need an environment where they can grow and create employment.

“Government’s role is not to run businesses but to facilitate them,” he said.

He also described a stable and predictable business environment as essential for Pakistan’s economic development.

Diplomats, Academics and Business Leaders Attend

Nilofar Qazi organised the book launch ceremony.

Business leaders, academics, writers, journalists and diplomats attended the event.

The gathering also included representatives from Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural communities.

The Ambassador of Ireland and the High Commissioners of Sri Lanka and Mauritius attended the ceremony.

Nepal’s Deputy Head of Mission and representatives of the United Nations Development Programme also joined the event.

Other prominent attendees included presidential spokesperson Murtaza Solangi and Press Secretary Daniyal Gilani.

Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal also attended the gathering.

Preserving Pakistan’s Business Legacy

Pakistan Iconic Brands offers a different perspective on the country’s history.

Rather than focusing only on political developments, the book documents Pakistan’s journey through its businesses and industries.

The featured brands grew alongside the country after its creation. Many later became part of the collective experience of Pakistani society.

The publication seeks to preserve those stories for future generations.

It also highlights the people, businesses and institutions that contributed to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

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