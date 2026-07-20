Zindigi: Zindigi Named Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence

Zindigi has been recognised as Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence, earning global recognition for its innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric banking services.

The award celebrates financial institutions that set new standards in digital banking, innovation, and customer experience while shaping the future of the global financial industry.

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Since its launch, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has introduced several market-first digital banking solutions. The platform has expanded access to financial services by supporting freelancers, entrepreneurs, and individuals through a seamless digital ecosystem. As a result, it has played an important role in promoting financial inclusion and accelerating Pakistan’s digital economy.

Commenting on the achievement, Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi by JS Bank, said the recognition reflects the platform’s long-term vision of delivering world-class digital banking experiences.

He said the team launched Zindigi with the belief that Pakistan deserves digital financial services that can compete with the best in the world. He added that the Euromoney award represents an important milestone for both Zindigi and Pakistan’s growing digital financial sector.

Moreover, the recognition reinforces Zindigi’s commitment to continuous innovation and customer-focused financial solutions. The platform aims to make banking simpler, smarter, and more accessible while supporting the country’s transition toward a digitally inclusive economy.

Going forward, Zindigi plans to strengthen its digital banking ecosystem through advanced technologies, innovative products, and enhanced financial services. The company also remains focused on expanding financial inclusion and delivering globally competitive banking experiences for customers across Pakistan.

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