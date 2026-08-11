Ali Azmat joins Fly Jinnah’s crew for an Independence Day music collaboration.

Fly Jinnah has teamed up with Pakistani rock star Ali Azmat for a special music video celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day and national spirit.

KARACHI, — Fly Jinnah has joined hands with renowned Pakistani rock icon Ali Azmat to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day with a special music collaboration.

The airline filmed an exclusive music video onboard one of its aircraft. The video features Ali Azmat alongside members of the Fly Jinnah crew.

The collaboration celebrates Pakistan’s culture, unity and national pride. It also highlights the energy that surrounds Independence Day celebrations across the country.

Ali Azmat Joins Fly Jinnah Crew

Ali Azmat brings his distinctive rock style to the Independence Day campaign.

The music video places the singer alongside Fly Jinnah’s crew. Together, they create a celebration of Pakistani identity and cultural pride.

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The video also gives viewers a glimpse of the airline’s onboard environment. It highlights the warmth and hospitality of its team.

Fly Jinnah has shared the music video across its social media platforms. The campaign allows audiences to celebrate Independence Day through music and travel.

Celebrating Pakistan Through Music

The collaboration reflects Fly Jinnah’s efforts to connect with local communities.

The airline says it continues to support initiatives that celebrate Pakistan’s cultural heritage and traditions.

Music remains a powerful way to bring people together. The partnership with Ali Azmat uses that connection to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

The campaign also combines music, aviation and Pakistani culture in a single visual experience.

Fly Jinnah Focuses on Affordable Travel

Fly Jinnah continues to position itself as a budget airline offering affordable air travel.

The carrier focuses on reliable and value-driven services for passengers.

Alongside its aviation operations, the airline engages with communities through cultural initiatives.

Its latest collaboration with Ali Azmat adds a musical dimension to those efforts.

The Independence Day campaign highlights the airline’s crew while celebrating the people, culture and spirit of Pakistan.

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