Bank Alfalah: Bank Opens 1,200th Retail-cum-Premiere Branch in Karachi

New Khayaban-e-Shamsheer branch combines digital banking, personalised financial services and an exclusive Premiere Banking Lounge.

Bank Alfalah has expanded its nationwide network by inaugurating its 1,200th branch at Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Karachi, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s growth and customer outreach strategy.

The new Retail-cum-Premiere Branch offers a combination of conventional and digital banking services. It also features an exclusive Premiere Banking Lounge designed to provide premium customers with a personalised banking experience.

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The branch includes modern infrastructure, digital self-service facilities and dedicated relationship managers to deliver faster, more convenient and customer-focused financial services.

Focus on Customer Experience

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, said the opening reflects the confidence and trust that millions of customers have placed in the bank.

He noted that although digital banking continues to grow rapidly, strategically located branches remain essential for delivering personalised services and building stronger customer relationships.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head of Retail Banking, said the milestone celebrates the trust of the bank’s 9 million customers.

She added that the new branch reinforces Bank Alfalah’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion while making its award-winning banking services more accessible across Pakistan.

Nationwide Expansion Continues

Bank Alfalah now operates a network of 1,200 branches supported by more than 17,000 employees.

The bank also maintains an international presence in four countries.

The expansion reflects Bank Alfalah’s continued investment in innovation, accessibility and customer-centric banking solutions as it strengthens its position in Pakistan’s financial sector.

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