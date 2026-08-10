KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi addressed students from various schools during their educational visit, urging them to focus on education, national values, cleanliness, tree plantation and their role in Pakistan’s future.

The governor praised the students for their passionate and melodious rendition of the national anthem, saying their performance filled him with pride. He also appreciated the parents and teachers for their efforts in educating and nurturing the students.

Nihal Hashmi said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah taught the nation to live according to principles and placed particular importance on the education of women. He noted that Pakistani women are now making significant contributions across a wide range of fields and playing an important role in the country’s development.

The Sindh governor encouraged the students to learn more about Pakistan’s history, national heroes and the country’s values. He said awareness of the nation’s history and the sacrifices made by its leaders was essential for building responsible and informed citizens.

He also urged the students to consider cleanliness and tree plantation their personal responsibility. Maintaining a clean environment and increasing tree cover, he said, were essential for creating a healthier and better society.

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Emphasising the importance of young people, Hashmi said Pakistan’s future was closely linked to today’s youth. He encouraged students to contribute to the country’s progress through education, discipline, character and positive thinking.

During the event, the governor distributed cash prizes among students who performed prominently in Urdu and English speech competitions, encouraging them to continue developing their communication skills and confidence.

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