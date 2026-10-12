UBL Rural Bank, Universal Agri Tractor Company Join Hands to Expand Farm Financing

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi joins UBL Rural Bank and Universal Agri Tractor Company representatives at the tractor financing agreement signing ceremony at Governor House Sindh.

UBL Rural Bank and Universal Agri Tractor Company (UATC), part of the G.M. Group, have signed a strategic agreement to expand tractor financing and promote farm mechanisation in Pakistan.

The two organisations signed the agreement at Governor House Sindh. Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi attended the ceremony alongside government officials, business leaders and industry representatives.

Abdul Sattar Narejo, Head of UBL Rural Bank, represented the bank. UATC Managing Partner Zain Wahab and company owner Wahab GM represented the tractor company.

Partnership Aims to Improve Access to Tractor Financing

Under the agreement, UBL Rural Bank will offer collateral-backed tractor financing to eligible farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs and rural customers.

UATC will provide an upfront subsidy of PKR 100,000 on each tractor financed under the partnership. This subsidy will reduce customers’ financing costs and help make tractor purchases more affordable.

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The alliance combines UBL Rural Bank’s agricultural financing expertise with UATC’s tractor manufacturing capabilities. The partners aim to improve farmers’ access to modern machinery and support the development of Pakistan’s agricultural value chain.

Governor Sindh Highlights Agricultural Development

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi stressed the importance of initiatives that support agriculture and rural communities.

He highlighted the role of agricultural financing and modern machinery in advancing the sector. He also linked such efforts to broader initiatives aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and supporting farmers.

Focus on Farm Mechanisation and Food Security

Agriculture remains an important part of Pakistan’s economy. Better access to modern machinery and suitable financing can help farmers improve productivity and manage their operations more efficiently.

The partnership seeks to support farm mechanisation, strengthen rural economic activity and contribute to food security. Its financing and subsidy arrangements will provide eligible customers with additional support when purchasing tractors.

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