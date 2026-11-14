Pakistan Air Chief Holds High-Level Defence Meetings During Uzbekistan Visit

Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu holds defence meetings during his official visit to Uzbekistan.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu discusses military exercises, professional exchanges and emerging defence technologies with Uzbek military leadership

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, held high-level meetings with Uzbekistan’s senior defence leadership during his official visit to the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Air Chief met Lieutenant General Botir Qudrathodjayev Bahromovich, Uzbekistan’s Defence Minister, and Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamolovich, Deputy Defence Minister and Commander of Air Defence and Air Force.

Discussions Focus on Regional Security and Defence Ties

During his meeting with the Uzbek Defence Minister, both sides discussed regional security and existing defence relations. They also explored opportunities for stronger institutional collaboration.

Lieutenant General Botir Qudrathodjayev Bahromovich praised the professionalism, operational capabilities and combat performance of the Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan Explore Military Cooperation

In a separate meeting, the Air Chief held discussions with Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamolovich.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation through joint military exercises, structured professional exchanges and capacity-building initiatives.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlighted the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Moreover, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening operational readiness and cooperation in emerging technologies.

They also expressed interest in using their respective expertise and capabilities to advance defence collaboration.

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