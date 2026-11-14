Pakistan-Canada Business Council Discusses Investment and IT Cooperation at FPCCI

Pakistan-Canada Business Council meeting at FPCCI’s Federation House focuses on investment and IT cooperation.

The meeting at Federation House, chaired by Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, brought together government representatives, business leaders and Canadian guests to explore stronger economic and technology ties.

The Pakistan-Canada Business Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a meeting at Federation House under the chairmanship of Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in information technology.

Mr Irfan Soomro, Director General at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended as the chief guest. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada, Muhammad Saleem, joined the meeting online as guest of honour.

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, also attended as a guest of honour.

Business and Technology Leaders Join Meeting

The meeting brought together business and technology representatives from Pakistan and Canada.

Participants included Kamran Zahid Ansari, Chief Executive of Sale Samsung Canada; Fahad Iqbal, a cybersecurity leader and Microsoft architect based in Ontario; Sadaf Ibrahim, President of the Canada Association of the National Capital Region; and Syed Meesum Raza, Director of the Federal Riding Association in Canada.

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Their participation highlighted opportunities to strengthen business links and encourage collaboration between the two countries.

Canada Emerges as Leading FDI Source in September

The meeting also comes amid a rise in Canadian investment in Pakistan.

According to provisional State Bank of Pakistan data, Canada emerged as Pakistan’s largest source of foreign direct investment in September 2026. Canadian investors brought in $85.3 million during the month.

This represented a 70.6% increase from August’s $50 million. Canada accounted for nearly 39% of Pakistan’s total net FDI in September.

The trend also continued during the first quarter of FY2026-27. Canadian investment reached $229.2 million, compared with $224.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, China ranked second among investment sources in September, with net FDI of $43.8 million.

Pakistan-Canada IT Cooperation

The meeting also highlighted a Pakistan-Canada IT business agreement involving the Consulate General of Pakistan in Montreal and a Canadian software company operating in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sector.

The initiative points to opportunities for cooperation in software services and technology. However, further details about the agreement, including the companies involved, its scope and implementation, were not provided in the meeting information.

The Pakistan-Canada Business Council’s engagement reflects growing interest in expanding bilateral economic relations, attracting investment and creating opportunities for technology partnerships.

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