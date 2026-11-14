Nestlé Pakistan Opens 11th Clean Drinking Water Facility in Lahore

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood inaugurates the Gulshan-e-Ravi facility, which is expected to serve around 10,000 people daily.

Nestlé Pakistan has inaugurated its 11th Clean and Safe Drinking Water Facility in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore, expanding its efforts to improve access to safe drinking water for local communities.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nestlé Pakistan, jointly inaugurated the facility. The installation is expected to provide clean drinking water to approximately 10,000 people every day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said access to clean and safe drinking water was fundamental to community wellbeing.

He appreciated Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts to support communities through initiatives that improve access to safe water. He also expressed hope that local residents would benefit from the facility.

Nestlé Expands Community Water Facilities

Jason Avanceña said water was a shared resource essential for thriving communities and a sustainable future.

He described the new facility as another step in the company’s efforts to create a positive impact on families, communities and the environment through its Creating Shared Value approach.

Nestlé Pakistan has already established 10 similar facilities across its value chain. These facilities serve communities near manufacturing sites, milk collection centres and raw-material sourcing areas.

According to the company, each facility serves more than 10,000 people daily. Together, the existing network benefits over 100,000 people.

Water Treatment Technology Supports Safe Supply

Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Nestlé Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the company’s community initiatives extend beyond its own operations.

He said Nestlé remained committed to supporting local water needs through sustained community engagement and responsible water stewardship.

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The facilities use advanced ultrafiltration and multistage treatment systems. These processes include sedimentation, filtration and disinfection to remove contaminants and pathogens.

The initiative addresses an important public health concern in Pakistan, where water quality and availability face pressure from population growth and climate change.

The World Health Organization identifies unsafe drinking water as a major source of exposure to waterborne diseases. Improved access to treated water can therefore support healthier communities.

Caring for Water Programme Targets Three Areas

Nestlé Pakistan’s flagship Caring for Water–Pakistan initiative focuses on three key areas: factories, communities and agriculture.

The company says its clean drinking water facilities support communities across its areas of operation. The programme also aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6, 13 and 17, covering clean water and sanitation, climate action, and partnerships for the goals.

With the opening of the Gulshan-e-Ravi facility, Nestlé Pakistan has expanded its water access programme to 11 locations.

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