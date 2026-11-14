TV Actress Ayesha Rajpoot to Make Karachi Theatre Debut

Ayesha Rajpoot prepares for her Karachi theatre debut in Inj Na Karo at the PACC Theatre Festival.

The actress will perform in renowned director Shameer Rahi’s Punjabi social play “Inj Na Karo” at the PACC Theatre Festival on December 8

Popular television actress Ayesha Rajpoot is set to make her debut on Karachi’s theatre stage with a leading role in the Punjabi social play Inj Na Karo.

Directed by renowned theatre director Shameer Rahi, the play will be presented at the PACC Theatre Festival. Acclaimed writer Azmat Ali has written the production, which promises a blend of emotions, feelings and meaningful social themes.

The play features a talented ensemble cast, including Sehar Ghazal, Shameer Rahi, Aamir Rambo, Imran Nawaz, Irma Ahmed, Bobby Kamal, child stars Taimoor Ali and Mehrma Malik, and Kamal Idrees.

A New Chapter in Ayesha Rajpoot’s Career

Although Ayesha Rajpoot belongs to Rawalpindi, she also stays in Karachi for television drama recordings. However, this production will mark her first performance on Karachi’s theatre stage.

She credited director Shameer Rahi for giving her the opportunity to become part of this major theatrical production. Moreover, she expressed pride in making her stage debut at the prestigious PACC Theatre Festival.

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Rajpoot has previously demonstrated her acting skills in television films. She has also worked as a model in several projects.

Actress Looks Forward to Live Theatre

Speaking about her new venture, Ayesha Rajpoot described theatre as an exciting and fresh experience.

She said live performances offer an immediate audience response, which brings great satisfaction to an artist. She also looks forward to learning from senior performers and, particularly, director Shameer Rahi.

The actress said she was currently in Rawalpindi and would soon travel to Karachi to join the rehearsals.

The production is expected to attract theatre enthusiasts eager to see Rajpoot’s stage debut. Audiences will get their first opportunity to watch her performance on the evening of December 8.

Lala Sarfaraz Ali Khan is supervising director of the play, while Nadir Ali Naqvi is serving as assistant director.

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