Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton celebrates its 30-year milestone at a fellowship dinner and ghazal night in Karachi.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton celebrated 30 years of community service with a Fellowship Dinner and Ghazal Night on October 9, 2026. The event took place at The Royal Rodale in DHA, Karachi.

The celebration brought together Rotary leaders, club members, Rotaractors and friends of Rotary. Guests marked three decades of service, fellowship and community engagement.

Rotary Leaders Attend Anniversary Celebration

District Governor Shahzad Sabir, representing Rotary International District 3271 for 2026–27, attended as the chief guest.

District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikandar, who will serve in 2027–28, and District Governor-Nominee Engr. Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, designated for 2028–29, attended as guests of honour.

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The gathering also included past district governors, assistant governors, district chairs, district leaders, Rotaractors and club members.

Event Highlights 30-Year Journey

The programme began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. Event Chair Muhammad Yasir Gill welcomed the distinguished guests and participants.

Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton President Sadaf Ali presented an overview of the club’s 30-year journey. The presentation highlighted its history, leadership and community service.

Secretary Parkash Khatri delivered the vote of thanks. Javed Aijaz Memon co-chaired the event and managed the proceedings, while Dr Beenish Qamar hosted the programme.

Organisers also presented certificates and tokens of appreciation to Rotary leaders and key contributors in recognition of their support.

Fiza Baig Performs at Ghazal Night

Renowned artist Fiza Baig brought the evening to a musical close with a performance of ghazals, qawwalis and classical melodies in Urdu and Sindhi. Her performance received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The anniversary celebration highlighted the club’s three decades of fellowship and community engagement. It also brought together Rotary members and leaders to recognise the people who have contributed to its journey.

The event was organised under the leadership of Event Chair Muhammad Yasir Gill and Event Co-Chair Javed Aijaz Memon. President Sadaf Kamran Ali and Secretary Parkash Khatri extended their regards on behalf of the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton.

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