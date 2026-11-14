Eight Militants Killed in Balochistan Operations; Two Security Personnel Martyred

Balochistan Operations target militant networks around Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki, according to ISPR.

ISPR says operations are under way around Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki, while armed quadcopters targeted a military patrol

Security forces have killed eight militants during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, including a suicide bomber, while two security personnel embraced martyrdom in a separate attack, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said operations began on November 13 around Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki. These activities include area domination and patrols along the Quetta–Taftan National Highway (N-40) to protect local traffic and support ongoing operations.

During the night of November 13–14, security forces killed eight militants in the Kolpur area. ISPR identified them as members of the Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) network.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Two Security Personnel Martyred in Drone Attack

On November 14, militants targeted military vehicles on patrol using armed quadcopters, ISPR said.

Major Omer Minhas Nasir, a resident of Chakwal district, and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, from Kotli Sattian, embraced martyrdom during the attack.

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The military’s media wing said the incident would not weaken the resolve of security forces. It added that operations would continue with the same intensity to protect local communities and eliminate militant threats.

Clearance Operations Continue in Balochistan

Security forces are continuing clearance operations in the affected areas. According to ISPR, these operations will continue until the threat is completely eliminated.

The statement alleged that FAH receives backing from India and other hostile intelligence agencies. It further accused the group of using drones, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other technology to target civilians and security personnel.

ISPR also alleged that India provides the group with financial support and advanced equipment. The military said security forces remain alert to evolving threats and will prevent militants from operating freely.

Counterterrorism Campaign to Continue

ISPR reaffirmed that the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam would continue at full pace.

The Federal Apex Committee approved the initiative under the National Action Plan. Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to combating terrorism across the country, the statement said.

It added that the sacrifices of personnel who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism further strengthened this resolve.

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