KCFR Highlights Pakistan’s Cultural Heritage at Cultural Diplomacy Evening

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organised an evening dedicated to cultural diplomacy, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage and the role of the arts in building international understanding.

The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, academics, civil society representatives and cultural figures. Through art, music, dance and poetry, the programme celebrated Pakistan’s diverse artistic traditions and promoted cultural exchange.

Nadira Panjwani Highlights the Role of Cultural Exchange

In her welcome address, KCFR Chairperson Nadira Panjwani HI, SI, emphasised the importance of cultural understanding in international relations.

She said lasting international harmony depends not only on strategic partnerships but also on respect for other nations’ heritage, arts and traditions. She described cultural exchange as a universal language that transcends borders and connects people through shared aspirations.

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Sultana Siddiqui Emphasises Media and the Arts

Keynote speaker Sultana Siddiqui highlighted the role of media and the arts in promoting Pakistan’s cultural identity and international image.

She stressed that creative expression can connect communities and build bridges between different cultures. Her address underlined the value of artistic platforms in encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding.

KCFR Patron-in-Chief Ikram Sehgal also spoke about the importance of cultural engagement in strengthening Pakistan’s international relationships. He emphasised shared traditions, mutual respect and cultural diplomacy as important foundations for lasting goodwill.

Artists Showcase Pakistan’s Cultural Diversity

The evening featured performances by prominent artists from Pakistan’s cultural community.

Renowned dancer and social activist Sheema Kermani presented a dance performance, while Kulsoom Aftab recited poetry. Khadim Ali Khan and his group entertained guests with a musical performance.

Participants also admired paintings by Jimmy Fali. A display of Balochi Zardozi craftsmanship and jewellery attracted considerable interest, showcasing the richness of Pakistan’s traditional arts and crafts.

KCFR Promotes Cultural Diplomacy

The event demonstrated how artistic expression can encourage dialogue across cultures. It also highlighted Pakistan’s diverse traditions as a valuable part of its international engagement.

Through initiatives such as this cultural diplomacy evening, KCFR continues to promote cultural harmony, mutual understanding and stronger international partnerships.

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