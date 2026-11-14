TDAP Opens Helpdesk at Rawalpindi Chamber to Support Exporters

New facilitation desk will guide businesses on export development programmes, trade information and available services

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has inaugurated a helpdesk at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to strengthen support for exporters and the wider business community.

The new helpdesk will provide a facilitation platform for exporters, entrepreneurs and businesses. It will offer guidance on TDAP initiatives, export development programmes, trade-related information and available support services.

Through this initiative, TDAP aims to bring its services closer to businesses and make export-related guidance more accessible. It will also help address exporters’ needs and improve awareness of opportunities in international markets.

The initiative reflects TDAP’s continued efforts to promote Pakistan’s export potential and strengthen engagement with chambers of commerce and the business community.

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