Governor Sindh Urges Early Diabetes Detection on World Diabetes Day

Nehal Hashmi calls for regular blood sugar tests, healthier lifestyles and stronger public awareness to address rising cases

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has urged the public to prioritise diabetes prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

In his World Diabetes Day message, the governor highlighted the importance of preventing diabetes. He also stressed the need for effective treatment.

This year’s theme, “Taking Action on Diabetes,” calls for prompt and effective measures to address the disease.

Governor Highlights Need for Early Diagnosis

Nehal Hashmi described rising diabetes cases in Pakistan as a major public health challenge. Therefore, he stressed the importance of early diagnosis to prevent complications and help patients lead healthier lives.

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He urged people to recognise early symptoms and avoid ignoring warning signs. In addition, he advised the public to undergo regular blood sugar tests and seek timely medical check-ups.

The governor also highlighted the role of healthy habits in reducing diabetes risks. A balanced diet, regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can help people protect their health.

Calls for Collective Action Against Diabetes

Nehal Hashmi called for joint efforts by the government, medical institutions and society. Together, these stakeholders must take effective action against the disease.

Furthermore, he urged stronger public awareness campaigns and coordinated initiatives. These efforts, he said, are essential to promote prevention, early detection and effective diabetes treatment across the country.

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