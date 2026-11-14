November 14, 2026

Governor Sindh Urges Early Diabetes Detection on World Diabetes Day

Web Desk November 14, 2026

Nehal Hashmi calls for regular blood sugar tests, healthier lifestyles and stronger public awareness to address rising cases

Diabetes Prevention message by Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi on World Diabetes Day 2026.

Diabetes Prevention: Governor Sindh highlights early diagnosis and public awareness on World Diabetes Day.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has urged the public to prioritise diabetes prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

In his World Diabetes Day message, the governor highlighted the importance of preventing diabetes. He also stressed the need for effective treatment.

This year’s theme, “Taking Action on Diabetes,” calls for prompt and effective measures to address the disease.

Governor Highlights Need for Early Diagnosis

Nehal Hashmi described rising diabetes cases in Pakistan as a major public health challenge. Therefore, he stressed the importance of early diagnosis to prevent complications and help patients lead healthier lives.

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He urged people to recognise early symptoms and avoid ignoring warning signs. In addition, he advised the public to undergo regular blood sugar tests and seek timely medical check-ups.

The governor also highlighted the role of healthy habits in reducing diabetes risks. A balanced diet, regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can help people protect their health.

Calls for Collective Action Against Diabetes

Nehal Hashmi called for joint efforts by the government, medical institutions and society. Together, these stakeholders must take effective action against the disease.

Furthermore, he urged stronger public awareness campaigns and coordinated initiatives. These efforts, he said, are essential to promote prevention, early detection and effective diabetes treatment across the country.

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