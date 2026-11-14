November 14, 2026

Media Personalities Meet at APNS Exhibition at Karachi’s Frere Hall

Web Desk November 14, 2026

Industry representatives gather for a discussion on media trends, brand partnerships and opportunities for collaboration

Media personalities including Noman Nabi, Muddasir Alam and Syed Turab Shah meet at the APNS Exhibition in Karachi.

APNS Exhibition brings media personalities together at Karachi’s historic Frere Hall.

Media professionals and industry representatives came together at the APNS Exhibition, held at the historic Frere Hall in Karachi, for a friendly and engaging gathering.

Among those attending was Noman Nabi, Managing Director and CEO of Brand Partnership. Other participants included Muddasir Alam, Director Marketing at Pakistan Today; Syed Turab Shah, Director Sales and Marketing at ABN News / Daily Ausaf Media Group; and Muhammad Asad, Assignment Editor at ABN News.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the participants to exchange views on the media industry, discuss brand partnerships and explore opportunities for mutual collaboration.

Their conversation reflected a shared interest in strengthening professional relationships and identifying new avenues for cooperation. Noman Nabi also shared thoughtful perspectives and a positive outlook, adding to the engaging atmosphere of the meeting.

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