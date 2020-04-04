The Citizens Foundation launched Rs. 500 Million COVID-19 Response Appeal to fight the crisis

KARACHI – The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has launched Rs. 500 Million COVID-19 Response Appeal to battle the devastating impact of the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan. The organization will be dedicating 20% of all Zakat, Sadqah, and donations received during this crisis towards providing essential relief to impacted communities and support to frontline healthcare professionals and volunteers, who need help urgently.

With the contribution to the TCF COVID-19 Response Appeal the organization will provide:

Relief to families facing extreme economic hardship. With thousands of TCF teachers and alumni guiding this effort in the most vulnerable communities, support will reach those who need it the most.

Support frontline healthcare professionals and volunteers with the equipment, testing kits and protective gear they urgently need.

Ensure continuity of the learning process for millions of children who are currently forced to stay away from school.

Mr. Syed Asaad Ayub, President and CEO of The Citizens Foundation commented on the effort saying, “This COVID-19 impact is felt most acutely in the communities we call home, and as in the past, we are committed to being there when they need us the most. We resolve to do this with the belief that our supporters and volunteers who have built this movement over the last 25 years will continue to sustain it through this crisis. We will get through this together!”

Through its educational programmes, The Citizens Foundation has deep roots in vulnerable communities across Pakistan and is directly connected to the lives of more than 266,000 students and their families; 12,500 teachers and principals; 40,000 alumni; and 120,000 adult literacy learners.

About The Citizens Foundation (TCF):

TCF is a strong advocate of the belief that a truly informed and educated society forms the foundation of a progressive state and instills in its citizens the ability to adapt and evolve with changing times. It is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 25 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged, educating 266,000 students across 1,652 schools in Pakistan.

