The 11th Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Art will take place in Uzbekistan from October 12 to 16.

“Event Horizon” will bring international and Uzbek artists together across leading museums and galleries from October 12 to 16

TASHKENT: The 11th Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Art, titled “Event Horizon,” will take place in the capital of Uzbekistan from October 12 to 16, bringing together contemporary artists from Uzbekistan and abroad.

The opening ceremony will be held on October 12 at the Central Exhibition Hall. Exhibitions and cultural activities will then continue at several museums and galleries across Tashkent.

The biennale will explore the human condition amid rapid technological and cultural change. Its theme reflects on how people respond to new realities and search for meaning at a time of significant transformation.

Contemporary Art Across Tashkent

Works by Uzbek and international artists will be displayed at leading cultural institutions in the capital.

The programme will include exhibitions at the Tashkent House of Photography, Kamoliddin Behzad Museum of Miniature Art of the East, Uzbekistan State Museum of Arts and the Ikuo Hirayama International Culture Caravanserai.

Alongside the exhibitions, visitors will be able to attend artistic performances, masterclasses and an international scientific and practical conference.

The programme will also feature the “Charxpalak” exhibition, organised to mark the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence.

Tashkent and Samarkand Linked Through Culture

The biennale programme will include a visit to Samarkand, offering international visitors and cultural tourists an opportunity to experience Uzbekistan’s contemporary art scene alongside its historic heritage.

Tashkent’s location at the crossroads of ancient caravan routes forms an important part of this year’s concept. The city is presented as an “oasis” representing hope, renewal and the search for new meanings.

The biennale will conclude on October 16.

FPCCI Honours Abdul Sami Khan with Lifetime Achievement Award

Biennale Builds on International Participation

The Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Art has been held every two years since 2001.

The 10th edition, held in 2024, brought together more than 40 international participants from around 30 countries.

The 11th edition is expected to further strengthen Tashkent’s role as a venue for international contemporary art and cultural exchange.

Follow THE AZB