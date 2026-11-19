The Pakistani company delivers commercial solar installations of up to 1 MW while supporting schools, women engineers and underserved communities through clean-energy initiatives.

LADIESFUND Energy is expanding its presence in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector through commercial solar installations, institutional projects and plans to bring clean energy to underserved rural communities.

The women-owned and primarily women-run company provides solar solutions for businesses, educational institutions and community facilities. It undertakes commercial and institutional projects of up to 1 megawatt (MW), combining engineering expertise with a trained female technical workforce.

One of its recent projects is a solar installation at Pak Grammar High School in Qasba Colony, Kati Pahari, Karachi. The school administration and business and education professionals have appreciated the project’s quality and professional delivery.

Financial markets leader and Kiran Foundation Board Member Syed Ghazanfar Agha praised the company’s approach. He said its professional, all-female team demonstrates how women-led businesses can compete in high-growth sectors. He also highlighted the link between commercial performance, women’s economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Education infrastructure specialist Syed Latif said reliable electricity plays an important role in creating a suitable learning environment. He appreciated the installation’s workmanship and the company’s focus on sustainable energy for educational institutions.

Pak Grammar High School Principal Sir Adnan Shoki also welcomed the project. He praised the team’s professionalism and commitment to clean energy and women’s empowerment. He said the school would welcome future collaboration and recommend the company’s services to other institutions.

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LADIESFUND Energy delivered the school installation at a subsidised rate. This helped the institution access a quality solar solution at a more affordable cost. The company says it aims to make professionally delivered renewable energy more accessible to schools and healthcare facilities with limited budgets.

Founder Tara Uzra Dawood said women should play a leading role in Pakistan’s green transition. She described the company’s goal as building a commercially capable renewable energy business that combines engineering standards with social impact.

She added that the company aims to move beyond individual installations and support entire underserved communities. It is seeking partnerships with businesses, institutions and development organisations that share its vision.

Engineer Ayesha Hassan, the project manager, led the school installation with a team of female electrical, mechanical and electronics engineers. The team included Najma Shah, Maha Gul, Aisha Siddiqi and Faiza Gul.

Hassan said each project offers an opportunity to demonstrate the practical value of engineering. She also highlighted the technical capabilities of women engineers in Pakistan’s growing solar energy sector.

LADIESFUND Energy’s project portfolio includes rooftop systems, commercial and industrial installations of up to 1 MW, and solarisation projects for schools and other institutions. Its longer-term plans also include village-wide solarisation initiatives.

The company is inviting corporate partners, energy firms, development agencies, NGOs and public-sector institutions to collaborate on projects. Its areas of interest include commercial and industrial solar systems, institutional facilities, rural electrification, donor-funded development programmes and technical training for women.

Founded by Tara Uzra Dawood, LADIESFUND Energy has also received international recognition. The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently selected the company as an Emerging Energy Leader and invited it to Burgenland, Austria, to study the country’s energy solutions and renewable energy expertise.

In March 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recognised Dawood at a ceremony at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. The recognition followed the selection of LADIESFUND Energy among Pakistan’s top 10 private companies for women- and family-friendly workplace policies. The assessment involved the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, UNFPA, Pakistan Business Council and the Federal Ministry for Human Rights. The companies received recognition without a numerical ranking.

The company also cites its recognition as a UNIDO Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN) Fellow, €400,000 in international development support through KfW/develoPPP, and recognition through the Asian Development Bank’s CAREC Gender and Climate initiative.

Alongside its projects, LADIESFUND Energy has invested in training and certifying women engineers and solar roof installers. This initiative aims to increase women’s direct participation in renewable energy project delivery.

The company also welcomes media organisations, documentary producers, universities and research institutions interested in highlighting women’s leadership in renewable energy and Pakistan’s green economy.

LADIESFUND Energy is seeking further partnerships, project enquiries and award nominations in renewable energy, women’s entrepreneurship, sustainability and climate action. Its broader vision is to connect commercial solar development with community needs and expand women’s role in Pakistan’s clean-energy transition.

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