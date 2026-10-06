Fayaz Hussain Abbasi says responsible social media use can help administration identify issues that remain outside conventional channels

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has urged media and mass communication students to use digital platforms responsibly to highlight genuine public issues and ground realities.

He said social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp groups, can help bring community concerns to the attention of the administration when such issues do not reach officials through conventional channels.

The commissioner expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a five-day media training workshop, “The Digital Democracy Landscape: Social Media, Civic Participation and Public Engagement,” organised by Women Media Centre Pakistan (WMC) at a local hotel in Hyderabad.

Abbasi encouraged students and future journalists to identify genuine problems faced by citizens and present them responsibly. He said accurate reporting can help authorities understand issues and take appropriate measures.

Commissioner Recalls Dengue Situation

Responding to a question during the workshop, Abbasi recalled the increase in dengue cases in Hyderabad last year.

He said the administration had sought information from the Health Department at the time. According to the commissioner, officials initially described reports of rising cases as “media hype” and said the actual number was lower.

However, he said dengue testing was not being conducted properly and hospitals also lacked adequate beds for patients.

Abbasi said such experiences demonstrate the importance of responsible reporting and effective communication between citizens, media and government institutions.

He urged media students to understand where public issues should be raised and select appropriate platforms to bring them before relevant authorities.

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Women Journalists Receive Digital Media Training

Women associated with the media, mass communication students, women journalists and media practitioners from Hyderabad are participating in the five-day workshop.

The programme focuses on the rapidly changing digital media environment, effective social media use and emerging requirements for media professionals.

Participants are also receiving practical training on civic participation and public engagement through digital platforms. The sessions include exercises, discussions and interactive activities focused on responsible and effective digital communication.

The workshop aims to equip women journalists, media students and media professionals with modern digital media skills and practical knowledge for responsible communication.

The training programme began on October 6, 2026, and will continue until October 10, 2026.

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