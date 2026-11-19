The FBI is recruiting skilled military and law enforcement aviators to support hostage rescue, crisis response and national security missions across the United States.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking experienced helicopter pilots to join its Tactical Helicopter Unit (THU), which supports specialised operations carried out by the Bureau’s national tactical teams.

The unit operates under the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG). Its pilots provide safe and effective helicopter transport for tactical operations across the United States and its territories.

The recruitment drive aims to expand the unit’s team of tactical aviators. It offers experienced military pilots an opportunity to continue serving the country in a specialised law enforcement role.

FBI Assistant Director Devin J. Kowalski, who leads CIRG, said military aviators could continue their service through the unit.

He said THU pilots support some of the FBI’s most challenging operations, including hostage rescue, crisis response and national security missions.

Kowalski said the Bureau was seeking experienced leaders and skilled aviators who could perform in demanding environments and contribute to public safety.

Experience and Qualifications Required

According to the FBI, typical candidates invited to selection hold commercial instrument ratings for rotary-wing aircraft. They generally have more than 500 flight hours and significant experience using night-vision goggles.

Candidates typically bring more than seven years of military helicopter experience.

Applicants must also hold a commercial instrument rating and a valid Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) medical certificate before attending selection.

The FBI does not require applicants to hold an active Top Secret security clearance when they apply. However, candidates must qualify for and maintain a Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) clearance.

The position also requires candidates to become FBI special agents. Applicants with the required background must complete two years of service at an FBI field office before they may attend THU selection.

Selection and Specialised Training

The Tactical Helicopter Unit forms part of the FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT). Its selection process takes place alongside the HRT selection programme.

Candidates undergo assessments covering physical fitness, compatibility, decision-making, flight planning and tactical aviation skills.

The FBI places particular emphasis on candidates’ ability to plan, brief and execute complex tactical missions.

Successful candidates receive specialised training. The process takes an average of two years before pilots qualify as tactical pilots in command.

They also progress towards Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) ratings.

Operational Demands and Working Conditions

FBI tactical helicopter pilots may lead or fly missions during the day or at night. Their assignments can involve local operations or deployments elsewhere.

When they are not supporting missions or training, pilots manage aviation-related programmes.

The unit’s operational tempo can be demanding. Personnel spend an average of one week each month away from home and may face short-notice recall.

Pilots typically fly at night one or two days per week. The role also requires a high level of physical readiness and resilience.

The FBI says the position offers significant autonomy and unique professional opportunities. Most THU pilots have families, and the unit aims to provide a supportive environment.

Supporting Hostage Rescue and National Security Missions

The unit’s work includes supporting hostage rescues, disrupting terrorist plots and evacuating injured team members for emergency medical care.

FBI officials also highlighted operations involving helicopters carrying K9 units and snipers. Such deployments have helped persuade suspects to abandon plans for violent resistance or escape, improving safety for tactical teams, law enforcement partners and the public.

The Bureau described much of the unit’s work as maintaining readiness for national-level crises, often without public attention.

Opportunities for Other Aviation Professionals

The FBI also encourages current or former commercial pilots interested in law enforcement careers to consider applying.

Experienced maintainers who have worked with military or law enforcement tactical aviation equipment may also find opportunities within the unit. The Bureau says it will advertise available maintenance positions through its recruitment website.

The THU does not provide hazard pay for deployments. Its service commitments and benefits are aligned with those of the Hostage Rescue Team.

Interested candidates can find further details about eligibility and recruitment through the FBI’s official careers website at fbijobs.gov.

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