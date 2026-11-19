SME Finance: Bank of Punjab receives the Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award.

Singapore, November 2026: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has received the prestigious Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award at the Global SME Finance Awards 2026 in Singapore, becoming the first Pakistani institution to receive this distinction.

The award recognizes BOP’s transformative contribution to SME financing through innovative lending models, unprecedented borrower outreach and financial inclusion, particularly its success in bringing previously underserved businesses into the formal financial system.

Unprecedented Growth in SME Financing

BOP’s SME performance reflects the scale of this transformation:

48% of Pakistan’s banking industry SME borrower base — approximately 153,000 borrowers, nearly one in every two nationwide.

397% growth in SME borrowers, against industry growth of 73%, adding over 122,000 new borrowers.

Rs. 230 billion SME financing portfolio, reflecting 146% growth since December 2024 and approximately 25% of industry-wide outstanding SME financing.

Rs. 164 billion disbursed to new borrowers since December 2024 significantly expanding access to formal credit.

These achievements reflect BOP’s comprehensive SME banking transformation through cash-flow-based lending, digitalization, simplified credit assessment, innovative financing solutions and strategic multilateral partnerships.

Advancing Entrepreneurship Through Strategic Partnerships

This prestigious recognition is a testament to CM Punjab’s vision and the Government of Punjab’s commitment to entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth, with BOP translating these ambitions into tangible outcomes as their banking partner.

CM Punjab’s Asaan Karobar Program stands as a flagship example of this partnership, demonstrating how innovative public policy and effective banking solutions can expand access to finance, support SMEs and create economic opportunities at scale.

International Recognition

The SME Finance Forum, established by the G20 and managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, brings together over 250 members and affiliates across 190 countries, promoting innovation, collaboration and financial inclusion in SME finance.

BOP’s recognition underscores the potential of Pakistan’s banking sector to deliver internationally competitive, technology-enabled and commercially sustainable SME financing solutions.

This historic achievement places Punjab’s progress in entrepreneurship and Pakistan’s advances in SME financing firmly on the international stage, bringing distinction to the country.

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