FPCCI Honours Abdul Sami Khan with Lifetime Achievement Award

Business leaders recognise five decades of service as petroleum industry challenges come under discussion

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Abdul Sami Khan (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) in recognition of his longstanding contributions to Pakistan’s petroleum sector and business community.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh hosted a meeting of the Central Standing Committee on Petroleum Products and Dealers at Federation House, where participants discussed key industry challenges and future strategies.

A major highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Abdul Sami Khan, who serves as convener of the committee.

Tribute to Abdul Sami Khan

Speaking at the gathering, UBG Patron-in-Chief S. M. Tanveer praised Abdul Sami Khan’s services to the business community.

He said Khan had dedicated more than 50 years to trade leadership, policy advocacy and the development of future business leaders.

Abdul Sami Khan, in his address, stressed the need for greater focus on the development of Pakistan’s petroleum sector. He also called for practical strategies to address challenges facing the industry.

The committee held detailed discussions on the petroleum products market, with particular attention to disruptions linked to daily fluctuations in fuel prices.

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EV Charging and Petrol Pump Security

The meeting also examined the potential installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at petrol pumps across Pakistan.

Committee members discussed the changing requirements of the petroleum retail sector and the need to align local infrastructure with global technological developments.

Security at petrol stations was another major topic. Participants exchanged views on measures to improve the safety and security of petrol pump operators and their businesses.

Business Leaders Attend Ceremony

The event was also addressed by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and FPCCI Vice President Qurrat Ul Ain.

A large number of business leaders attended the ceremony to honour Abdul Sami Khan and acknowledge his contribution to the business community.

Prominent participants included former FPCCI Senior Vice Presidents Khalid Tawab and Mazhar Ali Nasir, along with Zafar Bakhtawari, Ikram Rajput, Rauf Mukhtar and other business leaders.

The gathering combined recognition of Abdul Sami Khan’s long professional career with discussions on emerging challenges and future priorities for Pakistan’s petroleum industry.

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