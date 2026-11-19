The leaders discuss regional security, counterterrorism and stronger bilateral ties during Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan-Qatar security cooperation featured prominently in a meeting between Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Qatar’s Interior Minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Rawalpindi on November 19, 2026.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional and global security situation, and ways to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to closer relations, particularly in security, counterterrorism and institutional cooperation.

The visiting Qatari minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability. He also acknowledged the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement with Qatar. He also stressed the importance of close cooperation to address shared security challenges.

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